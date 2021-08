Brad Pitt is “destroyed” after Angelina Jolie’s new allegations of domestic violence. ET Online writes it. According to the latest documents filed in court on March 12 ahead of the discussion of the divorce case, the actress said she has ‘evidence’ of domestic violence of her ex-husband and that she is ready to take her children to testify against him. Major Maddox would have already filed during the legal battle siding against his father, ready to give up even his surname to defend his mother, who apparently does not support this idea.