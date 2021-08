Genshin Impact Sacrificial Offering is a new world quest in the Inazuma region, and there are a lot of steps—as well as a puzzle—you need to overcome to complete it. When you first get to Inazuma, you'll find that there's a lot to do, thanks to the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. Of course, you may have your heart set on adding the new five-star character, Ayaka to your team, or farming Sakura Bloom, one of her Ascension Materials.