AP editor, Times columnist among new Pulitzer Board chairs

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Times opinion columnist Gail Collins, Associated Press Editor at Large John Daniszewski and journalist Katherine Boo have been elected as co-chairs of the Pulitzer Prize Board, the organization announced Thursday.

They succeed ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg and Simon & Schuster Vice President and Executive Editor Mindy Marqués González.

The leadership role rotates annually to the most senior member or members of the 19-person board. Each of the three journalists joined the Pulitzer Board in 2013.

Boo won a Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2000 for a Washington Post investigation into the wrongful deaths of disabled people being hidden from the public. She also has written for the Washington City Paper, the Washington Monthly and the New Yorker. She is the author of "Behind the Beautiful Forevers," which won a 2012 National Book Award.

Collins became a member of The Times editorial board in 1995 and became the first female editorial page editor at the paper in 2001. She stepped down from that post to write a book and later returned to The Times as an opinion columnist.

She was previously a columnist at New York Newsday and the New York Daily News.

Daniszewski has worked in more than 70 countries on stories including the end of Communist rule in Eastern Europe, Nelson Mandela's election as president of South Africa and the toppling of Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq.

He became AP’s vice president for standards and editor at large in July 2016 after more than a decade leading its international news department. He previously had worked for two decades as a reporter, editor and correspondent for The Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.