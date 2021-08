If you've read my Epileptic's Guide to Gaming, then you know that you don't have to be epileptic to have a seizure. It can happen to anyone for a variety of reasons. That's why I've been pushing so hard for epileptic health in media for years now, including the realm of video games. A small change made to Cyberpunk 2077 made it infinitely safer, and it's those design elements in mind that many studios aren't even aware of until it's too late. A small color shift, a slight alteration to a pattern – it's easier and less intrusive than many might think. However, one thing is for certain: either many games don't have any sort of warning label, or the ones that do don't provide any useful info. That's why I like to highlight when games do more, and I will continue to do so. This time, it's regarding Fall Guys and Amazon's New World.