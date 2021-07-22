Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Season Preview

By Staff
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago

Coming off an 11-5 record and a second-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, the Ravens will look to take the next step and compete for a spot in the AFC Championship game in 2021.

In order to take that next step, quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to work hard to get better in the passing game as teams started to figure out his running ability in 2020. The Ravens would address the need for depth at wide receiver by acquiring Sammy Watkins from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens need Watkins to produce in a big way as the passing game looks to improve from the 2020 season when they ranked last in the league in passing yards. The Ravens also drafted wide receiver, Rashad Bateman, from the University of Minnesota with the 27th overall pick. Batemen joins a receiving core that includes Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, and Miles Boykin.

The Ravens’ offensive line underwent changes as Center Kevin Zeitlier was acquired in the offseason from the New York Giants. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown would leave in free agency after three seasons with the team. The Ravens replaced Brown with right tackle Alejandro Vilanueva who came over in free agency from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raven’s strong point of the offense is the running game which is led by Gus Edwards, and second-year running back JK Dobbins. With Edwards and Dobbins, the Ravens will look to have the best rushing attack for the second straight season. The Ravens’ defense suffered a huge loss as linebacker Matthew Judon left in free agency to join the New England Patriots.

The Ravens also lost defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in free agency as he left to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Without two of the Raven’s top three sacks leaders in 2020, players like linebacker Patrick Queen and newly drafted linebacker Zaven Collins will need to step it up in order for the Ravens to be a top defense in the NFL.

2021 record prediction- I predict the Baltimore Ravens will finish with a 12-5 record in 2021. The Ravens schedule includes matchups against improved teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams as well as tough matchups within their division vs. the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seven of Raven’s last eight games are against teams who made the playoffs in 2020. If the Ravens struggle in those games, they could be fighting for their playoff lives when they face the Steelers at home in Week 18. I am predicting an 8-2 start for the Ravens as a fast start is crucial before getting to the toughest eight games of the year.

Lamar Jackson needs to step up in the playoffs but once again, I predict the Ravens will exit the playoffs with a loss in the second round to the New England Patriots. The Ravens open up the season on the road as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, September 13th.

The post Baltimore Ravens 2021 Season Preview appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Orlando Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Raven#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc Championship#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The New England Patriots#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLNBC Sports

Ravens are signing Chris Smith

The Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday. They are signing Chris Smith to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced. Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun were the other players who worked out for the Ravens. Smith, 29, has 9.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He had one sack...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

John Harbaugh Confirms Lamar Jackson’s Status After Test

Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. After reports that Jackson was absent from Baltimore Ravens camp due to a “COVID-related case,” head coach John Harbaugh clarified the situation today. Jackson first tested positive for COVID back on Thanksgiving. He missed one game as a result: the...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: QB Lamar Jackson’s poor decision-making again puts himself and the Ravens in a difficult spot | COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire a professional familiar with the inner workings of the NFL before his career starts moving downward or possibly implodes. Without question, he is the most explosive offensive player in the game, but he has no one around him to provide sound advice about his off-the-field behavior or even the multi-million dollar contract he is negotiating with the ...
NFLESPN

Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith still traumatized by February robbery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since his family was robbed at gunpoint in February. "Going into the store and being around anyone with a mask or hood on, it really makes my heart thump to this day," Smith said after Thursday's practice. "It was terrifying situation."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Adrian Ealy is Baltimore’s ‘best undrafted free agent’

The Baltimore Ravens have found considerable success developing undrafted free agents in the past. And there’s a chance that Adrian Ealy could become the team’s next undrafted success story. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently released an article detailing the best undrafted free agent in each team’s training camp. Ealy earned...
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Sign Former All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive end Justin Houston on one-year deal worth around $4 million. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Houston turned down “significantly more money” from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens in 2021. The 11th year veteran...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLABC News

Sources: Lamar Jackson dealing with issue related to COVID-19, will miss Baltimore Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing Wednesday because of issues related to COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Adam Schefter. The NFL flagged Jackson's latest COVID-19 test and is still trying to process and evaluate the results, sources told Hensley and Schefter. The Ravens also are seeking clarity regarding Jackson's test results and are awaiting answers from the league, according to Hensley and Schefter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy