Eastover, SC

SC National Guard welcomes new commander at Eastover training center

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 12 days ago
The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) will welcome a new commander at McCrady Training Center in Eastover as U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adrian Priester assumes command from outgoing U.S. Army Col. Gregory Farley.

Priester, who was raised in Fairfax, South Carolina and resides in Brunson, South Carolina, will take over the 15,000-acre training site that is home to the South Carolina National Guard's 218th Regional Training Institute , the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve unit, and the U.S. Navy Reserve, which conducts Navy Individual Augmentee Combat Training throughout the year.

Before being named the commander at McCrady, Priester was commander of the 351st Aviation Support Battalion in Sumter and is currently assigned as the deputy state safety officer at Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia.

A chemical specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve before joining the Guard, Priester's history with the SCNG began in 1992 when he served as a cadet in the 264th Engineer Detachment (firefighter) alongside his father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brookie Priester, Jr.

The official change of command ceremony will take place later this year at a date that is yet to be determined.

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
