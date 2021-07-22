Calvert Hospice To Hold Benefit Concert With Out Of Order & Friends

Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce a benefit concert with the classic rock band Out of Order & Friends on August 20 from 6 – 10 pm at the Calvert County Fairgrounds to raise funds to support the mission of hospice in Calvert County.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase starting at 6 pm, and the live music starts at 7 pm. Come dance the night away with your friends! We’ll be holding raffles for big prizes! Tickets go on sale July 16 on our website for $35 in advance and will be available at the door for $40. Sponsorships start at $250.

Contact Claire Piason at cpiason@calverthospice.org or (410) 535-0892, ext. 4002 to sponsor. Purchase your tickets at https://calverthospice.org/benefit-concert or call (410) 535-0892.

