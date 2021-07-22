Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calvert County, MD

Calvert Hospice To Hold Benefit Concert With Out Of Order & Friends

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sbjka_0b4tggzE00

Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce a benefit concert with the classic rock band Out of Order & Friends on August 20 from 6 – 10 pm at the Calvert County Fairgrounds to raise funds to support the mission of hospice in Calvert County.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase starting at 6 pm, and the live music starts at 7 pm. Come dance the night away with your friends! We’ll be holding raffles for big prizes! Tickets go on sale July 16 on our website for $35 in advance and will be available at the door for $40. Sponsorships start at $250.

Contact Claire Piason at cpiason@calverthospice.org or (410) 535-0892, ext. 4002 to sponsor. Purchase your tickets at https://calverthospice.org/benefit-concert or call (410) 535-0892.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRPpx_0b4tggzE00

The post Calvert Hospice To Hold Benefit Concert With Out Of Order & Friends appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Prince Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Society
County
Calvert County, MD
Calvert County, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benefit Concert#Hospice#Rock Band#Live Music#Dance The Night Away#Out Of Order Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Ceylon Mitchell

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Ceylon Mitchell! We selected Ceylon as we are very excited about his upcoming event as part of a local concert series and very much wanted to learn more about this amazing artist. Mr. Mitchell and friends will be the featured performers on Friday, September 17, 2021, […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Ceylon Mitchell appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Warm nights and cool prizes with library summer reading and learning programs

Southern Maryland’s public libraries are making sure readers of all ages have a cool summer with fun programming and great prizes during their summer reading and learning programs. Kim Sbordone of La Plata got in on the action July 24 at the second Southern Maryland Blue Crabs summer reading night sponsored by the Southern Maryland […] The post Warm nights and cool prizes with library summer reading and learning programs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Posted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Food Lion Expands To Go Services in Waldorf

SALISBURY, N.C. — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce its Food Lion To-Go grocery pick up service is now available at its location at 3200 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20602. Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the […] The post Food Lion Expands To Go Services in Waldorf appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PetsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Roseanne

Roseanne is a 6 ish-year-old tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home. Roseanne, aka Rosie, is an easy-going girl that enjoys the company of everyone she meets.She loves to sniff and explore with her foster siblings and curl up to nap with the resident cat. Rosie’s foster mom says Rosie loves food so, mealtime is her […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Roseanne appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Superintendent hosting meet-and-greet events next week

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria Navarro, Ed.D., is hosting two meet-and-greet events next week for the community. The meet-and-greet events are open to parents, students, CCPS staff, and community members interested in learning more about Navarro and her plans for CCPS. The format will follow a question and answer period and include time for discussion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy