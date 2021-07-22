Cancel
Cowboys' Trysten Hill: Starting camp on PUP list

 12 days ago

The Cowboys will place Hill (knee) on the PUP list for the start of training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Hill suffered a torn ACL last October, and while he could still have a shot to be ready for Week 1, he hasn't yet progressed well enough in his recovery to retake the practice field. The 2019 first-round pick started all five of the contests he appeared in last season, and he handled at least a 50 percent snap share in each.

