Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olcott, NY

Olcott Beach deemed unsuitable to swimming

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATJga_0b4tgW6q00
A view of Olcott Beach in 2018.  JAMES NEISS

Olcott Beach is currently unsuitable for swimming, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Recent surveillance sampling conducted on Wednesday has determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality. The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

The Niagara County Department of Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.

Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report .

Comments / 2

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
124
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Olcott, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
Niagara County, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Water Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 2

Community Policy