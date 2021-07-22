Cancel
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Could be ready for camp

 12 days ago

Deguara (knee) may have progressed far enough in his recovery from a torn ACL to participate in the beginning of training camp, Jason Wilde of the Lacrosse Tribune reports. Deguara handled a substantial amount of first-team reps as a rookie last offseason, but a torn ACL ended his inaugural NFL campaign after just two games. On the bright side, the timing of Deguara's injury should allow him to fully recover by Week 1. Deguara and teammate David Bakhtiari (knee), who is also working his way back from a torn ACL, did rehab work together during OTAs earlier this offseason.

