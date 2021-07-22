Twins' Max Kepler: Homers in back-to-back games

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the White Sox. Kepler slammed a solo shot off Dylan Cease in the third inning for the first run of the game. He reached base safely three times this game and five times over the last two contests. The 28-year-old is slashing .217/.306/.457 with 12 homers, 37 RBI, 34 runs and eight steals over 252 plate appearances. Despite the recent success, he's still hitting only .174 over his last seven games.