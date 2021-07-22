Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Moves up to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Rodriguez was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez still has a good chance to start long-term, but he made the Angels' Opening Day roster in a relief role. He recorded a 3.66 ERA in 19.2 innings, relying on a strong 60.7 percent groundball rate to make up for a mediocre 20:11 K:BB. He's been stretching out as a starter with Double-A Rocket City for the past month, reaching four innings in his most recent outing, and he will continue that process at the highest level of the minors going forward. He could be a rotation option down the stretch if the Angels are happy with his minor-league performance.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Angels#Triple A Salt Lake#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Chris Rodriguez on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Watch List SZN has been kind to Chris Rodriguez ahead of the 2021 season. The Kentucky running back secured a spot on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, a college football MVP honor that only comes second to the Heisman Trophy. Wednesday morning Rodriguez landed on another watch, this time for the Doak Walk Award, given to college football’s top running back each year since 1989.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky star Chris Rodriguez gets vaccinated “For The Team”

Entering his highly anticipated fourth season at the University of Kentucky, Chris Rodriguez is prepared to run over opponents, rack up yards and remain COVID-19 free. The star running back revealed Tuesday afternoon that he was initially reluctant, but ultimately opted to get vaccinated “For the Team.”. “Getting the vaccine...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates get 3 in deals that move Richard Rodriguez and Austin Davis

The 4 p.m. MLB trade deadline came and went but the Pirates are still making deals. The Pirates have acquired two right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for closer Richard Rodriguez. The Pirates also moved left-handed pitcher Austin Davis to the Boston Red...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasted a Home Run Halfway to La Jolla

Fernando Tatis Jr. has blasted 31 dingers in 84 games this season, an absolutely astounding pace that suggests the 22-year-old phenom is actually getting even better. His latest was a titanic shot to the furthest reaches of Petco Park's left field seating. StatCast tells us it traveled 440 feet with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. Not to argue with science, but both of those figures seem low. The eyeball test had this one at 613 feet and 153.2 mph.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Belts 22nd homer

Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. He gave the M's an early lead by taking Taylor Hearn deep in the first inning. Seager has gone yard four times in the last five games while putting together a six-game RBI streak, and since the All-Star break he's slashing .269/.387/.635 with six of his 22 homers on the year.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora

This Red Sox season has been filled with big-time comebacks and sign after sign that this team just does not quit. Sunday’s game was yet another reminder, and perhaps tops the list of all the comebacks. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Sunday’s victory was a great cap to what ended...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Charlie Barnes: Starting Wednesday

Barnes will start Wednesday's game at Cincinnati, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The left-hander made his first MLB start July 17 in Detroit and allowed one run over 4.2 innings, and he'll receive another start in Wednesday's series finale. Barnes should receive a longer look in Minnesota's rotation this time around with Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ shipped out at the trade deadline last week.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Baez: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Baez (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Sugar Land to begin a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. The veteran right-hander completed a bullpen session Tuesday after returning from his two-game rehab stint with High-A Fayetteville, and he'll continue the rehab assignment in the upper minors. Baez has yet to pitch for Houston this season while returning from a shoulder injury, and he told Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle that he'll likely need two more weeks in the minors before being activated.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: On move to Triple-A

Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday that Wick (oblique) is expected to transfer his rehab assignment from High-A South Bend to Triple-A Iowa this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Wick will throw in front of the Cubs' coaching and training staffs Monday at Wrigley Field before the team formally...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Wantz: Returns to Triple-A

Wantz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. Wantz was promoted for his major-league debut in early July and made four appearances for the Halos, allowing three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks over 5.1 innings. He'll return to Salt Lake, where he has a 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season.
MLBallfans.co

Rockies send Chris Owings to IL, recall Connor Joe from Triple-A

The Colorado Rockies announced this afternoon that utilityman Chris Owings is heading back to the injured list. Owings will go to the 10-day IL with a mallet finger of the left thumb: the same thumb that put him on the 60-day IL earlier in the season, for which he had corrective surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy