Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Moves up to Triple-A

Rodriguez was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez still has a good chance to start long-term, but he made the Angels' Opening Day roster in a relief role. He recorded a 3.66 ERA in 19.2 innings, relying on a strong 60.7 percent groundball rate to make up for a mediocre 20:11 K:BB. He's been stretching out as a starter with Double-A Rocket City for the past month, reaching four innings in his most recent outing, and he will continue that process at the highest level of the minors going forward. He could be a rotation option down the stretch if the Angels are happy with his minor-league performance.