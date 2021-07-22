Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The 8 Best Photo Printers For Budding Photographers

By Paige Szmodis
Popular Mechanics
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s true that just about any inkjet printer can print your photos nowadays. But if you’re a budding photographer who wants top quality, you can benefit from a dedicated photo printer. If you prefer your photo printer to pull double-duty in your home office to print other documents, we found some great all-in-one printers that still produce excellent prints. Read more below about the types of printers to consider, what features you should look for, and more tips for how you can get the best prints from home.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Photography#Budding#Scanning#Pigment Inks#Mag#Digital Camera World#Tech Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best camera tripods to elevate your photography

Tripods can add an enormous degree of flexibility to your photography, but buying the right one for your needs can sometimes be a confusing process.There’s a large amount of jargon and technical terms associated with camera stands, so we’ll explain a little bit more about why they’re used, what they’re made of and what to look for when buying one, as well as the models that came out top in our testing.Why use a tripod?Although correctly using a tripod can be a fine art, it is easiest to think of it as an elaborate stand to stop the camera shaking....
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design. We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, had to clasp a printer in one hand while frantically trying to plug its wire into a USB port around the back of the computer. All the time being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more! The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its...
Visual ArtTechRadar

The best free photo editors in 2021

Free photo editors make it very straightforward to edit your pictures – from correcting colors to erasing blemishes and much more – and we've rounded up all the leading options right here. Right now, the best free photo editor is GIMP – a powerful and feature-packed open source program that's...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Canon Pixma G550: Photo printer with six ink tanks in the test

With a high volume of printing, an ink tank printer is worthwhile, as it costs three times as much as a cartridge printer, but only incurs a tenth of the ink costs. There are quite a few printers with built-in tanks, but only a few photo specialists that use more inks than black and three basic colors. With the Pixma G550, Canon now offers a tank model optimized for photo printing that prints with six individual colors and is comparatively cheap at 210 euros.
Visual ArtKHON2

The best digital photo frame

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Photographs are sentimental and preserve memories but keeping a stack of them lying around or stored on your phone isn’t practical. To save space and maximize your photo storage options, purchase a digital photo frame. Digital photo frames are the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Amazon’s Best-Selling Portable Photo Printer Is on Sale Right Now

Film cameras have seen something of a nostalgia-fueled revival in recent years, but they also require a decent amount of work, patience, and money to use regularly. For those who still enjoy digitally snapping shots from their phones but also want high-quality copies of their pictures in physical form, you can check out this 4.6-star-rated portable photo printer from KODAK, which is currently on sale for 14 percent off.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Large Photo Albums

In our digital age, it can be tempting to keep your photos stored in the cloud or on social media. But there's nothing like a physical photo album to make your memories come alive. Nothing beats the experience of flipping through an album's pages. Plus, tons of albums today have space for literally hundreds of photos. If you're looking for the best photo albums out there to store all your favorite snapshots from over the years, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to check out our favorite options on the market.
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

The best photo-editing software in 2021

The best photo-editing software can turn a mediocre photo into something impressive, or make a great photo even better. It allows you to do everything from making subtle tweaks to colour or saturation to the application of filters, removal of blemishes or even wholesale transformations. There's a huge range of...
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Amazing Photos From Photographers Showing Love for the 35mm Lens

We’re about to show some love to the 35mm lens. A 35mm lens is an awesome companion for your camera. It offers great flexibility in terms of the types of photographs you can create. Is it the best focal length? Well, that’s a matter of preference. But it’s certainly a popular choice amongst professional photographers. And in this article, we look at some fantastic photographs created by photographers who give power to their 35mm lens!
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Exclusive: Olympics photo editor confirms Canon's EOS R3 has a 24MP sensor

After speaking with with a photo editor who manages images captured by photographers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, DPReview can confirm the maximum resolution of files coming straight out of Canon EOS R3 cameras being used at the Olympics is 6000 x 4000 pixels, meaning the sensor inside is 24MP. File sizes come in between 14MB and 16MB.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Where is the Real Fujifilm Sports Camera? And Lenses Too?

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Fujifilm has done a fantastic job with photojournalism, street photography, landscapes, documentary, and portraiture. But where is the real Fujifilm sports camera? The Fujifilm XT4 is a fantastic camera for sure. Fujifilm can’t even keep it in stock at all. But we need something even higher grade for sports. I don’t think that that will come from the GFX lineup of cameras. But a Fujifilm sports camera will probably need to come from the X series. And to really stand out, it will need to do something better than what a full-frame camera can do.
Photographyephotozine.com

4 Top Tips On Photographing Sunsets Like A Pro

So, you see a fantastic orange sunset, you take the picture and the sky is too bright or the ground is too dark and you stand looking confused at your camera's screen wondering what you did wrong... don't worry, though, it's actually a common scenario many photographers find themselves in and that's why our friends The School of Photography have put this top tutorial together.
PhotographyLight Stalking

How To Take Portraits With A Black Background: A Photographer’s Guide

Photography is a complex art form that requires photographers to be both methodical and creative. Each genre involves different techniques, but all professional photographers have, at one point, spent time and effort on portraiture. There are certain skills that portraiture demands and creating the right background is one of these....
Lifestylepetapixel.com

Valley by Barner is a Modular, Easy-Access Bag for Casual Photographers

For the everyday photographer who also likes to travel, Barner has designed a modular backpack solution that can be transformed to hold a casual amount of gear and everyday tech as well as lifestyle necessities. Although Barner specializes in eyewear, designed for the digital generation, the company has now tapped...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Stunning Angenieux 35mm F2.5 Lens Belongs On Your Camera

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The name Angenieux means a lot for photographers who have been around for a long time. They’ve arguably made some of the most beautiful lenses in history. You typically hear about them with regard to the cinema industry these days, but their vintage lenses are worth every single penny. The Rare Camera Store has an Angenieux 35mm f2.5 for only $500 right now. And it’s guaranteed to make a photographer very, very happy.
PhotographyTechRadar

Best ways to backup photos in 2021

Digital photography has many advantages over traditional film, but unfortunately, security isn’t really one of them. Unlike prints or negatives, digital images can be lost forever in a catastrophic hard drive failure, or even accidentally deleted with a click of the mouse. Even if you use backup software, there is always the chance of that failing.
Photographythephoblographer.com

How to Shoot Better Portraits with Your APS-C Camera

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The world loves to hate on APS-C cameras. But I think the hate is often misplaced and wrong. APS-C cameras can do a wonderful job with image quality. More importantly, they’re usually some of the leading options for press photographers. Because you folks were curious about this and put it into our search engine, we’re helping you get better portraits with an APS-C camera. Take a look and our tips, and hopefully you’ll find them helpful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy