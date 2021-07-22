How fintech leaders can help close the racial wealth gap

The Federal Housing Act. The Social Security Act. The G.I. Bill. To list these landmark 20th-century laws is to understand how important government support was to building a broad middle class, endowed with a modest but meaningful “piece of the rock,” in the United States. It is also to acknowledge that this historic effort mostly bypassed people of African descent — who were deliberately, if often implicitly, denied the benefits. Of the $120 billion worth of housing built with federal backing between 1934 and 1962, only 2 percent was available to Black people due to “redlining” and other obstacles. Because agricultural and domestic workers — disproportionately Black at the time — were not covered by Social Security in 1935, Black Americans made up 23 percent of those initially left out of the program, twice their share of the total labor force. Benefits for World War II veterans were administered on a discriminatory basis. Not until the late 1960s were these disparities corrected, at least on paper, but the damage had been done.