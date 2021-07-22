Cancel
Flames Acquire Tyler Pitlick from Seattle Kraken

By MGMacGillivray
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calgary Flames have made the first ever trade with the Seattle Kraken as they acquired Tyler Pitlick today for a 2022 4th round pick. Pitlick was selected by the Kraken in yesterday’s expansion draft from the Arizona Coyotes. Pitlick spent the past season with the Coyotes, putting up six goals and 11 points in 38 games for the team. He previously had 20 points in 63 games with the Flyers and has also played for the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers in his career.

