Flames Acquire Tyler Pitlick from Seattle Kraken

The Calgary Flames were among the more active teams on the opening day of NHL free agency. With the additions of Blake Coleman, Nikita Zadorov, Trevor Lewis, and Dan Vladar, the Flames certainly addressed some holes in their roster. However, following consecutive disappointing seasons, it is hard not to be skeptical these additions are enough to push the team forward in any significant manner. The Flames have spent the last half-decade right in the mediocre middle: not a legitimate contender yet never in a prime draft position and unwilling to rebuild. The Flames have been hesitant to commit to a direction.