When it comes to selling a home, sellers usually opt for certain colors and thanks to a new collaboration, BEHR Paint and Zillow are taking the guesswork out of choosing the right ones. The partnering companies curated a palette of welcoming colors that are specifically designed to "enhance a buyer's first impression and could ultimately increase the return on investment of the home." Based on a 2021 Zillow-commissioned paint analysis of almost 1,300 recent or prospective United States home buyers, a palette of BEHR colors was created—and working with these colors has the potential to increase the price a buyer is willing to offer on a home by nearly $5,000.