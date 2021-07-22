Cancel
Tennis

Team GB stars preparing for the Olympics – Thursday’s sporting social

newschain
 12 days ago
Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22.

Olympics

The Olympic action is drawing ever closer (for most athletes).

Some have already started – and have important messages to share.

The athletes want to look good for the cameras.

Not even the heat can get him down.

American’s Simone Biles and MyKala Skinner were feeling old at 24…

Time to focus on the serious stuff.

But not every athlete is having a positive Tokyo experience.

Football

When Yaya met Jurgen.

Pick that one out!

Everton’s new signing introduced himself to the blue part of Merseyside.

Pre-season work continued.

Tottenham launched their new kit.

Emi Buendia was pleased with his first outing at Aston Villa.

Andres Iniesta soaked up the sun.

Mario Gotze had a good night.

Cricket

Kate Cross reflected on the opening night of The Hundred.

Tennis

Johanna Konta enjoyed some down time.

Snooker

Always good to show off silverware in your profile picture.

