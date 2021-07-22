Detroit Dinner Bell: Your restaurant questions, answered

As you can imagine, I get a lot of questions from readers, colleagues and friends about where to eat around town, and I'm always happy to give ideas and suggestions (the harder the question, the more fun it is for me). This week I turned some of the recent inquires into a mailbag column so I could share the answers with everyone. Maybe this will be a monthly feature if people seem to like it. You can send your questions to me at mbaetens@detroitnews.com.