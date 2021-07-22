Meet Ashlie Beach, Executive Director of the Kirkland Arts Center

Here’s a Q&A with Ashlie Beach, Executive Director of the Kirkland Arts Center. I’m incredulous that I lived in or near Seattle for 10 years before I heard of the Kirkland Arts Center! In 2017, I was invited to attend a show by a then 6 year old painter named Ira, who painted with oils in the style of Bob Ross. Proceeds went to Ekal Vidhyalaya, so I bought two canvases for $50 each—one of them is propped up on my desk next to my monitor as I type and the other is in our guest room. My 13 year old son keeps trying to purchase one of them for his bedroom—no luck for him yet!