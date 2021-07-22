Cancel
Olympian Quanera Hayes opens up about motherhood, viral photo with Allyson Felix

By Rachel Sokol
TODAY.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuanera Hayes placed first in the women's 400m at the Olympic track and field trials in June, securing her spot on Team USA at the Olympics. She shared her joy in the moment with two important people in her life: Her 2-year-old son, Demetrious, and her teammate and longtime friend Allyson Felix, who also earned her spot on Team USA. A photo of Hayes and Felix celebrating their victory with their young children went viral. Felix is mom to Cammy, also age 2.

