Cosmo’s Corner: Come visit!

Hi everyone! Cosmo the Library Cat here. Have you heard? The Grand County Public Library building is open to the public again and the humans are flocking in to visit me! ...That’s the real reason you folks come to the library, right? As you know, we cats have a certain standard of aloofness to maintain, but I’m actually very pleased to see you again! So come on in to the library and stock up on movies and books at your leisure. The librarians are ready to help, and I could always use some extra chin scratches. Meow for now!