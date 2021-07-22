Lightning causes 758,000-gallon sewage spill at Halifax River wastewater treatment plant
HOLLY HILL — A ruptured pipe spilled 758,000 gallons of sewage into a ditch leading to the Halifax River this week, and a city official said lightning was likely to blame. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported a force main at the Holly Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant broke Wednesday. The force main is a 12-inch pipe carrying raw sewage into the plant.www.news-journalonline.com
