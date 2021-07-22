Greg Shares The Secret to Keeping Collars Straight
These Thursday Tips will have you stepping out of the house looking clean and sharp, literally attractive. This first tip comes from a viewer on matching socks. Tip 1. Mary Ann Piento saw this hack online years ago and it came to mind recently when she heard our discussions on the sock monster last week. She explains no need to fret, just pin your socks or anything you want to keep together before washing them. Keep a pack of safety pins by the hamper. When you go to wash they’ll stay together from the washer to the dryer to your drawer. It only takes a few seconds and saves lot of frustration later.www.wfxb.com
