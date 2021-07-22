Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big 12 Collapse Means One of Three Things for AAC

By Dan Morrison
underdogdynasty.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard the story. Texas and Oklahoma won’t be renewing their media contracts after 2025. Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly reached out to the SEC to see about joining as conference members. Greg Sankey didn’t deny it. Texas and Oklahoma didn’t say it was wrong. Texas A&M Ross Bjork said that they want to be the only team in the SEC, but if 11 other ADs want them, his opinion doesn’t matter. The Big 12 itself is surprised, upset, likely ready to start prolonged legal battles, and working on a plan to not get left behind and become, effectively, a Group of Five conference.

www.underdogdynasty.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Bjork
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Big 12#Texaslonghorns#Uofoklahoma#Big12conference#Sec#G5#Aac#Ucf#Smu#Byu#Tcu#Boise State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

3 SEC teams that should be most fearful about Texas football and OU

With the move looking to go through officially very soon, it looks like the Texas football program (among other sports) and Oklahoma Sooners will still be a part of the SEC. We might be looking at a situation where Texas and Oklahoma are only bound to play one more season in the Big 12 before the move to compete in the SEC in all sports.
College Sportsunderdogdynasty.com

Big 12 Commissioner Accuses ESPN and AAC of Collusion

Big 12 conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby had an explosive press conference. Now, what the Big 12 does typically doesn’t impact the AAC, but that’s not where the college football world is right now. With a realignment panic in full swing, though, when a conference commissioner speaks there is impact. What...
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Alleges ESPN Trying to Move Other Eight Teams to AAC: Report

The Big 12 Conference sent a “cease and desist” letter to ESPN on Wednesday night and suddenly the relationship between the league and one of its biggest TV partners enters an incredible uncomfortable place. In the letter, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby didn’t just allege that ESPN conspired to get...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

College football realignment: AAC reportedly could expand to 16 teams by pursuing Big 12 schools

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich dropped what could be a bombshell on Tuesday. With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, the rest of the Big 12 is in limbo. But that could change rapidly according to Dinich. The American Athletic Conference is expected to be aggressive in pursuing Big 12 teams to add to their conference. This follows up a report from the Houston Chronicle on Sunday, saying the AAC was ready to pursue Big 12 teams.
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.

Comments / 2

Community Policy