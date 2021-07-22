Big 12 Collapse Means One of Three Things for AAC

You’ve heard the story. Texas and Oklahoma won’t be renewing their media contracts after 2025. Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly reached out to the SEC to see about joining as conference members. Greg Sankey didn’t deny it. Texas and Oklahoma didn’t say it was wrong. Texas A&M Ross Bjork said that they want to be the only team in the SEC, but if 11 other ADs want them, his opinion doesn’t matter. The Big 12 itself is surprised, upset, likely ready to start prolonged legal battles, and working on a plan to not get left behind and become, effectively, a Group of Five conference.