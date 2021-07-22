What if Ole Miss coaches and staff were Ted Lasso characters?

There are few things I love more than Ted Lasso. It is “the Mt. Rushmore of tv shows” per Zach Berry, and I seriously can’t agree more. While the list is short, Ole Miss football is atop it. With over a month and a half to go, I have started to become restless. Nine months without football should be considered cruel and unusual. Luckily for me, and for you, season two of Ted Lasso comes out tomorrow to get us through. It is still football after all. ;)