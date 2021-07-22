Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

What if Ole Miss coaches and staff were Ted Lasso characters?

By Ruby Draayer
redcuprebellion.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few things I love more than Ted Lasso. It is “the Mt. Rushmore of tv shows” per Zach Berry, and I seriously can’t agree more. While the list is short, Ole Miss football is atop it. With over a month and a half to go, I have started to become restless. Nine months without football should be considered cruel and unusual. Luckily for me, and for you, season two of Ted Lasso comes out tomorrow to get us through. It is still football after all. ;)

www.redcuprebellion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Partridge
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#American Football#Sec#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Alabama Statethespun.com

Lane Kiffin Shares Honest Admission On Alabama’s Dominance

Alabama’s dominance is unmatched. It can be a little “hopeless” to compete against the Crimson Tide because of it. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said as much during an interview this week. During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Patrick posed an interesting question. He asked Kiffin if...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Why does Lane Kiffin take shots at Alabama football coach Nick Saban? The Ole Miss coach says 'it's all in fun' | Hurt

HOOVER, Ala. – Lane Kiffin the coach has more in common with Lane Kiffin the social media star than you might think. For one, in either medium Kiffin likes the quick strike. The Ole Miss football coach and former famous Alabama assistant loves to sting hard and fast, and that’s especially true when he is using Twitter to tweak his former boss, Nick Saban.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Reaction To Bryce Young News

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacted to today’s news about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in a way that only he could. This morning, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared at the Texas HS Coaches Association convention that Young, a former five-star recruit who is expected to take over as Alabama’s starting QB, is already making serious money off his NIL.
Mississippi Stateredcuprebellion.com

Roman Harper thinks Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin will make the biggest jump in year two

Roman Harper, former Alabama defensive star and NFL veteran, thinks pretty highly of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. And he let SEC Network viewers hear all about it naming Kiffin as the most likely to have the biggest second year jump compared to his peers in the SEC. The question came in light of a perceived “sophomore slump” fans may expect from new coaches entering a second season.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee football fans favor Lane Kiffin or Georgia as national champs — in case Vols aren't | Adams

Since the Tennessee Vols aren't a contender for the national championship this football season, I surveyed fans on their next choice. Most of them expressed boredom at the same teams – like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State – dominating the College Football Playoff. They would prefer an underdog for a champion. And several would prefer the Georgia Bulldogs. Coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels also received support.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Lane Kiffin details why it's incredibly difficult to recruit against Alabama

Imagine strapping rocket boosters to a nuclear warhead that has already proven a vast path of destruction. That's exactly what the rest of the SEC is dealing with on the recruiting trail against annual behemoth Nick Saban and Alabama, who just welcomed the highest-rated signing class of all-time prior to the start of the name, image and likeness era across college football.
College Sportscenlanow.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas, Oklahoma additions to SEC

Lane Kiffin says the SEC is “already the most powerful conference” and the additions of Texas and Oklahoma bring things to the “next level.” Kiffin explains why college football really is “like professional sports now.”. –Video via NBC Sports–

Comments / 0

Community Policy