Pacers expected to add former NBA player Jannero Pargo to coaching staff

According to Chris Hayes of Yahoo Sports, the Pacers are expected to add former NBA player Jannero Pargo to Rick Carlisle’s coaching staff. Given that Lloyd Pierce, Ronald Nored, Mike Weinar, and Jenny Boucek were already announced as assistants in a formal press release last week, it seems as though Pargo will most likely be included among those who will be sitting second row. The 41-year-old ex-guard went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2002, but ended up bouncing around the league as a journeyman over his 11-year NBA career, spending time with the Lakers, Raptors, Bulls, Hornets, Hawks, Wizards, and Bobcats while also playing internationally for Dynamo Moscow in Russia and Olympiacos in Greece.