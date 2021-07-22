“All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to Feature 29 Local Charitable Causes

Twenty-nine local fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) will be featured and celebrated at the first annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Fundraising Event to be held on Friday, August 13th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6 pm. The happy hour event will have complimentary appetizers and drinks for participating donors and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your check book and your generosity as we support and celebrate the 29 local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.