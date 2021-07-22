Cancel
Waterville, ME

Thomas College won’t require vaccines

By Blake Lipton
foxbangor.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERVILLE — Thomas College’s president announced Thursday students, faculty and staff will not be mandated to get their COVID-19 vaccine. However, in a news release, the college continued to “strongly” encourage everyone at the school to get the vaccine as soon as they can. “We looked first at the fact...

www.foxbangor.com

Portland, MEfoxbangor.com

MaineHealth requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

PORTLAND — Northern New England’s largest health system will now require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment for its care team members. MaineHealth announced that the requirement will be effective Oct. and there will be “very few exceptions” to this condition. The health system said bona fide medical and...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Rabies vaccine coming to northern Maine

STATEWIDE — Federal health authorities are going to distribute oral rabies vaccine in parts of northern Maine this month as part of an effort to curb the spread of the disease in wildlife. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccines will be distributed from Aug. 6-11...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine sees 255 new COVID-19 cases since weekend

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that 255 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the state since Saturday, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases since March of last year to 70,718. State health officials said the death toll remained at 900.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise in Pennsylvania, though doctors urge continued effort

Pennsylvanians appear to be listening to calls for caution, as COVID-19 vaccination rates have noticeably increased. In the seven-day period from July 23-29, positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania breached 4,000, a roughly 63% increase from the seven days prior, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Then, over the weekend, there were just over 3,000 additional positive COVID-19 cases.
Public Healthbaristanet.com

New Jersey Mandates Workers in Health Care Settings to Get Vaccinated

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that all workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. This requirement will help increase protection against the spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, to vulnerable populations who have been hardest hit during the pandemic.
Scienceindybay.org

Deadly Silence from the Guardians of Public Health

Deadly Silence From the Guardians of Public Health During the Covid-19 Pandemic !. The failure of the guardians of public health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is a catastrophe. Physicians and Public Health workers have a duty to protect the health of the people. Why is there silence from the medical community as politicians of every stripe remove protective Public Health measures, leaving us all “free” to be infected, as Covid-19 spreads across the nation, leaving sickness, disability and death in its wake, A deliberate policy, rationalized by a non- scientific, dark ages, “herd immunity” fiction. In the UK, scientists and doctors are not afraid to shout out publically, that ending all Covid-19 restrictions is “dangerous and premature”. https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1751.
Machias, MEfoxbangor.com

UMaine offering free courses to high school students

ORONO/MACHIAS — The University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias are offering a new online Early College Career Pathways program, and it’s free. Early College Program Coordinator Kari Suderley said the program allows high school students to take college courses specific to their career interests. According to Suderley,...
Knox County, INwuzr.com

COVID Surge Worries Local Health Officials

Knox County’s Covid numbers are on the rise again, with a large surge in people being infected in the last week. Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart expects a more restrictive status change in the next state update on Wednesday. He knows the last part of July showed the biggest increase in Covid numbers in months. Dr. Stewart also recommends a return to masking in public places.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

What's Safe — And Not — With The COVID-19 Delta Variant Circulating

For a period of time earlier this summer, it seemed like the coronavirus pandemic was inching toward its end in the United States. Vaccinations were up and hospitalizations were down. For the first time in more than a year, many fully vaccinated people felt free to take off their masks, socialize and get back to something approaching normal.
Public HealthRichmond.com

VHSL monitoring Governor, VDH as CDC updates guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that people vaccinated against the coronavirus resume wearing masks in schools and public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging. Driven by low vaccination rates in certain areas and the delta variant's high level of...
Nantucket, MAPosted by
WNAW

Massachusetts DPH Issues A Current Public Health Mask Advisory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidance now applies to nine Massachusetts counties, up from five counties last week. According to CDC data released Monday, Barnstable and Nantucket counties are in the "high" transmission rate category. Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties are in the "substantial" zone.
Breckinridge County, KYwxbc1043.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant Heightens Concern

HARDINSBURG — Breckinridge County Health officials reported 66 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday (8/1) night. Breckinridge County is listed in the Red category of occurrence rates. Health officials report 50 cases in the past week and 95 cases for the month of July. Six patients of the active cases are hospitalized.
Educationmegadoctornews.com

All Health Care Personnel Encouraged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Newswise — CHICAGO – Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and 10 professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.
Ohio Statewymt.com

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for staff at Ohio’s hospitals, board recommends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Hospital Association Board recommends all hospitals in the state independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff. Their announcement Tuesday morning comes as COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again amid the rapid spread of the delta variant. “The COVID-19 delta...
swnewsmedia.com

Bump in Carver County COVID cases, 'best defense' is vaccination, says health director

COVID cases in Carver County are seeing a slight uptick, according to county Public Health Director Richard Scott, and the best way to combat them are with vaccines, he said. At the end of June, the county’s seven-day average was 1.1 new cases a day; in the last week of July there were 6.9 new cases per day. Just over one in 10 county residents have had a COVID case, according to county data.
U.S. Politicsfoxbangor.com

King wants to end surprise medical bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine Independent Sen. Angus King is advocating for the federal government to follow Maine’s lead in preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills. King has made the case to Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He cited the fact Maine patients...

