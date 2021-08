ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A 72-year-old woman is expected to face charges after police say she sped off from a crash scene and then slammed her car into a house in Attleboro early Thursday morning. It started around 5:30 a.m. when two cars were involved in a minor accident at West and North Main Streets. But police said one of the drivers, an unidentified 72-year-old woman, took off down West Street. About a quarter of a mile away, she lost control of her car on a turn, hit a sign outside a dentist’s office, then struck a fire hydrant and a chain link fence...