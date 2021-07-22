Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs: What History Tells Jim Cramer About the Stocks
In this sneak peak from Jim Cramer's July Action Alerts PLUS call, Cramer shares what lessons from the past tell him about Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs. Which brings me to Nucor (NUE) - Get Report. You know, there's no finer manufacturer -- not steelmaker, manufacturer -- in this country than Nucor, which by the way uses scrap steel and is therefore the most environmentally sustainable industrial to build steel of all kinds, principally from oil pipe to autos to major structures.www.thestreet.com
Comments / 0