Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs: What History Tells Jim Cramer About the Stocks

By Daniel Kuhn
Street.Com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this sneak peak from Jim Cramer's July Action Alerts PLUS call, Cramer shares what lessons from the past tell him about Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs. Which brings me to Nucor (NUE) - Get Report. You know, there's no finer manufacturer -- not steelmaker, manufacturer -- in this country than Nucor, which by the way uses scrap steel and is therefore the most environmentally sustainable industrial to build steel of all kinds, principally from oil pipe to autos to major structures.

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nucor#People Express#Viacom#Via#Cleveland Cliffs Lrb#Chinese#Bethlehem Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Why Mastercard Stock Has Jim Cramer Worried About Markets Tuesday

After initially opening higher, stocks were mixed in intraday trading Tuesday. Jim Cramer warned TheStreet Live viewers Monday that the month of August makes him nervous as it has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks since 1987. That sentiment continued Tuesday. “There are companies that...just seemed...
StocksBenzinga

This Day In Market History: Jim Cramer's 'They Know Nothing!' Rant

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 2007, Jim Cramer made his famous “they know nothing” rant ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Robinhood Stock Jumps, Exceeds IPO Price of $38

Robinhood stock jumped double digits on Tuesday, exceeding its IPO price of $38. The online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Report is finally trading above last Wednesday’s initial public offering price of $38. Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company recently stood at $47.76, up 27% from Monday...
Stockspulse2.com

HOOD Stock Increases Over 19% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. There are a few factors at play here. Robinhood Markets has become a...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Square's 'Brilliant' Acquisition of Afterpay

Stock futures rose Tuesday and Wall Street rebounded modestly from Monday's decline brought on by jitters about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and soft U.S. manufacturing growth. TheStreet's Jim Cramer has said that he sees Square's (SQ) - Get Report $29 billion takeover of Australia's Afterpay...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Why Eli Lilly Stock Was Up Despite Earnings Miss

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion, slightly missing profit expectations. Despite the miss, Eli Lilly stock moved over 3% higher to $255.98 in intraday trading. Jim Cramer explained the stock action in the video above. TheStreet Live Recap:...
Public HealthStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on Clorox, Under Armour, BP, DuPont, Eli Lilly, COVID

Markets were mixed in intraday trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average holding onto gains amid losses in the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed COVID market sentiment, millennial stocks, Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report, BP, DuPont (DD) - Get Report, Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report, Clorox (CLX) - Get Report and more.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Ignore Delta's Risk? Not on My 'WATCH'

The delta variant has us on the run and Tuesday the market seemed to get it, get the hazards of what's going to occur. Whether it's the unvaccinated kids giving parents some breakthrough COVID, or the 22% of vaccinated people who are asymptomatic spreaders or the holier- -- or more-stupid- -- than-though anti-vaxxers, we have a truly revolting development. Yeah, the death rate is low, but the breakthroughs are getting plentiful and dangerous. How dangerous? It's convinced portfolio managers that moves must be made and made fast to profit from it.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Walmart, Amazon, Apple

As the COVID Delta variant continues to keep America on the run, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday it's time to dust off the Spring 2020 playbook and start investing in the pseudo-lockdown stocks. What's a pseudo-lockdown stock? It's the type of company that flourishes in a "worse before it gets better" economy.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Bet on Either the Doom or the Boom

When a light appears at the end of a tunnel, sometimes it’s hopeful news for the future and sometimes it’s an oncoming train. Jim Cramer advised his "Mad Money" viewers recently that the stock market is just such a challenge these days. Investors are either preparing for the worst or...
StocksCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Just go buy SoFi

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. MKS Instruments: "I don't understand why this stock is so cheap. It's exactly in the sweet spot of semiconductors. I think it is a [buy]."
StocksNBC New York

Robinhood Surges 10%, Runs Past $38 IPO Price

Shares of Robinhood surged on Tuesday, pushing the newly public stock trading app well above its IPO price of $38 per share last week. Robinhood went public last Thursday on the Nasdaq under ticker HOOD. The stock priced at $38 per share, the low end of its offering range. It opened at that price on Thursday but then fell 8% on its first day and has largely traded below that price, until Tuesday.
StocksStreet.Com

August Makes Jim Cramer Nervous, Here's His Advice for Traders, Investors

Markets moved higher into intraday trading as Wall Street kicked off the first day of August trading. Speaking to Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks, Jim Cramer admitted that he was a little nervous as August began. Drawing from his decades of experience, Cramer said 1987 has continued to approach the dog days of summer with caution.
StocksNBC San Diego

Cramer Says Robinhood Is a Buy Even After Its Rocky IPO

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he believes investors should buy shares of Robinhood at their current levels. The "Mad Money" host said the company known for stock and crypto trading is well-positioned with younger generations as it eyes expansion into other services. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he believes shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy