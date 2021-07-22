Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs: What History Tells Jim Cramer About the Stocks

The delta variant has us on the run and Tuesday the market seemed to get it, get the hazards of what's going to occur. Whether it's the unvaccinated kids giving parents some breakthrough COVID, or the 22% of vaccinated people who are asymptomatic spreaders or the holier- -- or more-stupid- -- than-though anti-vaxxers, we have a truly revolting development. Yeah, the death rate is low, but the breakthroughs are getting plentiful and dangerous. How dangerous? It's convinced portfolio managers that moves must be made and made fast to profit from it.