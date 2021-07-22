Pinnacle Bank commits $10 million to The Housing Fund

This List ranks Nashville-area public company CEOs by 2020 compensation. Information was obtained from company filings and Nashville Business Journal research. All locally based publicly traded companies and their executives were considered for this List. The following executives were appointed as CEOs mid-year 2020 or in 2021 and are not included due to insufficient/inequitable salary data: Tim Hingtgen, Community Health Systems Inc.; Richard Ashworth, Tivity Health. Vivek Garipalli, Clover Health Investments, received no compensation for service as an officer of the company. At press time, Change Healthcare did not yet have an annual filing for their March 2021 fiscal year end showing compensation and so Neil de Crescenzo is not included. In case of ties, executives are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
