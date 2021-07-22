Pinnacle Bank commits $10 million to The Housing Fund

Atop Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, it’s said you can see seven states — One day last year, DeVan Ard and Lynn Harton saw $517 million. “I met Lynn, [United Community Banks CEO], playing golf together [at Lookout Mountain] during the pandemic,” said Ard, CEO of Brentwood-based Reliant Bancorp Inc. “I didn’t know that much about United Community at the time but over the next few months we stayed in touch and got to know a little bit more about his bank and their strategy. … Our board, on a regular basis looks at strategic options for the bank and it was pretty clear that, for a lot of reasons, a partnership with a bigger bank made sense for us.”