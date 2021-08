PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 3, 2021) – Assistant Professor Logan Yelderman, Ph.D., typically begins his classes at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) with a story. They are usually relevant to his lectures in psychology, such as how scorpion venom affects ion channels in the brain or how sharks use mechanoreceptors to determine the fat content of a bite of prey. But his students also report that their favorites involve his experiences with a variety of creatures – from snakes to scorpions, tarantulas and raccoons.