Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Several St. Louis firms ink deals to sponsor upcoming Ascension Charity Classic

By Nathan Rubbelke
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The PGA Tour Champions event is adding to its roster of corporate partners as it readies for its inaugural showing in September. Here's a look at the firms that have signed on to sponsor the tournament.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#St Louis#Pga Tour Champions#Ink#Ascension Charity Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Statefeastmagazine.com

In St. Louis' South City, Navin’s BBQ is serving up a cross between Texas and Kansas City barbecue

South City has a new fast-casual barbecue concept. Navin’s BBQ debuted June 18 in the space previously occupied by Guerrilla Street Food featuring smoked meats, sandwiches and more inspired by Texas and Kansas City styles of barbecue. The concept comes from owner and pitmaster Chris Armstrong, who grew up in an air force family; he spent the majority of his time living in central Texas and the Kansas City area before moving to St. Louis with his wife six-and-a-half years ago. He learned his way around the pit while living in those prominent barbecue cities, picking up family traditions around the grill.
New Brighton, MNtcbmag.com

APi Inks $3.1B Deal to Buy U.K.-based Fire Safety Firm

A $3.1 billion acquisition is slated to double APi Group’s headcount. On Tuesday, the New Brighton-based provider of safety and industrial services announced that it has inked a deal to buy the Chubb fire and security business unit from London-based Carrier Global Corp. Chubb employs 13,000 workers across 17 countries;...
Saint Louis, MOharrisondaily.com

Judge rejects deal, sentences St. Louis man to max 10 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to a maximum 10 years in prison for the beating death of a homeless man last year, rejecting a plea deal with prosecutors that would have …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy