Several St. Louis firms ink deals to sponsor upcoming Ascension Charity Classic

South City has a new fast-casual barbecue concept. Navin’s BBQ debuted June 18 in the space previously occupied by Guerrilla Street Food featuring smoked meats, sandwiches and more inspired by Texas and Kansas City styles of barbecue. The concept comes from owner and pitmaster Chris Armstrong, who grew up in an air force family; he spent the majority of his time living in central Texas and the Kansas City area before moving to St. Louis with his wife six-and-a-half years ago. He learned his way around the pit while living in those prominent barbecue cities, picking up family traditions around the grill.