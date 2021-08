In many ways, this summer feels like a return to normal life. After over a year of waiting, live music has finally returned. Artists and fans alike have been itching for the concert experience. No number of live-streamed shows or taped performances can take the place of live music. There’s a kind of magic that weaves its way through a concert crowd that you can’t find anywhere else. Miranda Lambert is one of many country stars that are out on the road right now.