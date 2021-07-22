Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meigs County, OH

Chamber hosts lunch and learn series

By Sarah Hawley
Posted by 
The Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXPBN_0b4tW8xx00
Dave Hannum of New Era Broadband led the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism lunch and learn on cyber security. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

POMEROY — The Meigs County Chamber and Tourism is hosting a six session Summer Lunch and Learn series geared at topics which are most requested by Chamber members and local businesses.

The sessions began on July 13 with a “Cyber Security” lunch and learn with Dave Hannum of New Era Broadband leading the discussion.

Upcoming lunch and learn sessions are as follows:

July 27 — Business Growth Strategy with Chase Jenkins of Uplift Fitness;

Aug. 10 — Employee Development with an expert panel to include Erin Krawsczyn of Farmers Bank, Mark Porter of Mark Porter Auto Group and others;

Aug. 24 — Access to Capital with Carleen Dotson from the Small Business Development Center;

Sept. 7 — Succession Planning with attorneys Jennifer Sheets, Doug Little and Mick Barr.

All lunch and learn sessions will be held at Farmers Bank Community Room from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Cost is $10 Chamber members; $15 non-Chamber members.

Registration is required and can be completed through the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook page. The first session was live streamed on the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook page.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Comments / 0

The Daily Sentinel

The Daily Sentinel

Pomeroy, OH
411
Followers
17
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Meigs County, OH
Government
City
Pomeroy, OH
County
Meigs County, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#New Era Broadband#Business Growth Strategy#Uplift Fitness#Mark Porter Auto Group#Non Chamber#Ohio Valley Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy