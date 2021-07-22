Apex Legends Reveals Season 10 Trailer, Seer Abilities
Electronic Arts followed up its Apex Legends reveal of Season 10’s Legend with a new trailer for the season released this week alongside details on the character’s abilities. The trailer released during the EA Play Live event on Thursday shows a cinematic experience not too unlike the previews we’ve gotten before past seasons along with the Legend, Seer, showing off his moves. The Legend and everything else included in the new season will be released when Apex Legends: Emergence releases on August 3rd.comicbook.com
Comments / 0