Apex Legends Reveals Season 10 Trailer, Seer Abilities

As the release of the new Apex Legends season draws nearer, Respawn Entertainment has been showing off more and more of the most interesting parts of the Emergence season. This weekend, the developers partnered with another content creator to show off what Seer can do so that players can have an idea of how to utilize the new Legend’s abilities. We’ve seen them in action already via a cinematic trailer, and now we have a better idea of how to chain them together before Seer is actually playable with the start of Season 10.