5 Natural Purses Perfect For Your Beach Babe Style This Summer, All Under $40 — Shop Now

Look to the classic silk scarf to add a touch of glamour and savoir-faire to your ensemble. A silk twill scarf is one of the most versatile accessories in one’s wardrobe. It’s a great way to add a pop of colour to a plain outfit or make a statement when paired with another pattern. Fashionistas, celebrities and royals alike have long been fans of this tried-and-true accessory, from Grace Kelly and Queen Elizabeth II to Halsey and Olivia Palermo. It plays a significant part in pop culture, too — just look to the Please Don’t Go challenge on TikTok and memorable looks in classic films like Meryl Streep’s Hermès foulard in The Devil Wears Prada and Faye Dunaway’s pointed number in Bonnie and Clyde. So how do the trendsetters style the classic silk scarf in 2021? Pretty much any way you can dream up, from twisting it into a bra top and wearing it as a belt to using it as a hair accessory. Here are some of our favourite examples of how to style a classic silk scarf from the streets of Paris, London and Milan.