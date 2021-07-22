Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

5 Natural Purses Perfect For Your Beach Babe Style This Summer, All Under $40 — Shop Now

By Karli Poliziani
Ok Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. As we enter into the heat of summer, summer style is in full force — that means beach...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babe#Purses#Weather#Shop#Neo#Yxilee#N C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Shopping
Related
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

8 best summer hijabs that are light, breathable and perfect for styling in the warmer weather

As the summer heat peaks through, it’s important to find a hijab that is both breathable and light, while still being fashionable. Sadly, the high street doesn’t carry many options when it comes to summer hijabs, so to make it easier for you, we’ve summed up some sustainable options that you’ll be able to easily find online.These hijabs are easy to wear and adjust, so whether you choose to wear it up or down you can style it how you like during the summer season. With trendy looking and effortlessly regal styles, you can create many hijab looks with these...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Was on A Summer Shoe Shopping Hiatus But These Under 9 Pairs Brought Me Back

Being the diligent fashion person that I am, I already had a solid idea of the summer accessories I'd be splurging on ahead of the season. Strappy "naked" sandals topped the list and of course, colorful mules and cushy platform flip flops (made popular by The Row) undoubtedly had spots on there too. By June, I had ordered most of the styles on my to-buy list, and by the start of July, they were already in my closet. All that buying put some strain on my wallet, so I figured a self-imposed shopping hiatus was in order. That was until I scoped out the latest drop from our very own in-house collection.
ApparelUS Magazine

4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway!

Out of office time! Planning a beach vacay is SO much fun, but packing for one is the worst. Cross that off your to-do list with these must-haves from our faves at Express! Here are our picks for every look you’ll need on your beach getaway. Just add water!. 1....
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Listen to Your Sign to Find the Perfect Summer Dress

As the temperature rises, our favorite sweatpants are suddenly too sweltering to bear. And with so many places to visit again now that the world is slowly reopening, that just means we need more summer dresses. Seriously, there's no such thing as having too many!. Whether you're braving the humidity,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Everlane Is Taking 60% Off Summer Styles Right Now

Summer is in full swing, and I for one am in desperate need of a wardrobe upgrade. I just started going out again, wearing normal clothes—and I realized quickly I didn’t have very many options in what remained of my wardrobe. Thankfully, Everlane is having a massive summer sale and is taking up to 60% off select men’s and women’s styles. To help you parse through everything on sale, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Expandable Tote Is Perfect for People Who Love Shopping While They Travel — and It's on Sale Right Now

A good travel tote is hard to find. Luckily, we can turn to our favorite celebrities for inspiration, because they always travel in style. For example, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Longchamp, and have been spotted carrying the bags during both travel and royal outings. If you're in the market for your own royal-approved tote bag that also happens to be an impressively functional travel accessory, look no further than Longchamp's Le Pliage Expandable Tote. The best part? It's on sale for $75 off for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale opens to the public on July 28, but Nordstrom credit cardholders can shop this stellar deal right now.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Shop the Cindy Crawford-Approved Hair Brand Perfect for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our hair definitely suffers in the winter, becoming brittle in the cold or greasy and weak under our tight beanies. Things don’t get much better in the summer though. The sun can seriously dry hair out, and pool and ocean water definitely don’t help. Our hair ties can weaken strands too!
LifestyleHello Magazine

6 Love Island style villas to rent with your besties next summer

If you're anything like us, the latest season of Love Island has got you desperate to hire a villa on a Mediterranean island with your besties so you can sip Margaritas 'til sundown and spend a week lounging on poolside daybeds. The only catch? Travel restrictions. The UK may have...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Short Sleeve Camp Shirt Is Your Key to Easy Summer Style

Whether you call it a short-sleeve button-up, cabana top, or bowling shirt, the camp shirt is one of the most casual and carefree silhouettes of the summer season. And it’s not just their relaxed fit that makes them a breezy option for the warm months; they’re offered in an endless array of playful patterns and summery shades. Between Tory Burch’s fruit basket print to Prada’s tie-dye palms, to Rixo’s and Dries Van Noten’s interpretations of under the sea—all of these styles feel true to the carefree spirit of summer.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

The Best-Selling Maxi Dress on Amazon Is Perfect for Your Next Summer Outing

Outdoor dining, rooftop parties and summer weddings have been popping up all month long.﻿ But if we're being honest, some of our fashion go-tos aren't sparking joy for us anymore. Good news though: We might've found a new item that's been missing from our closet﻿, and we're 100 percent sure it's going to be a ﻿summer staple for the rest of the season.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

5 Cocktails perfect for Christmas in July and all summer long

Whether you are celebrating Christmas in July or hosting a summer gathering, you might be looking for some epic cocktails that are easy and delicious. Luckily, we have plenty of recipes that might just have your friends thinking you are the bar master. While whipping up cocktails can be relatively...
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Coach purses, wallets and more are 50% off right now—shop our top picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you're looking for a snazzy new wallet or a stylish crossbody, Coach is a go-to staple. Coach purses normally cost a pretty penny, but right now the brand is offering 50% off all sale items for both men and women, so you can grab all the accessories you've been wanting.
Apparelcoachellavalleyweekly.com

Shop Summer Style with Unique Keep Boutique

Summer has reached the desert and your wardrobe might need an update if you want to be styling in these scorching temperatures. Unique Keep Boutique was launched in March as an online seller of resort wear and boho chic essentials to get you fashionably ready for the season. Vanessa Arroniz is the owner of Unique Keep Boutique and wears all the hats that make the business run.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

All the Different Ways to Style a Silky Scarf This Summer

Look to the classic silk scarf to add a touch of glamour and savoir-faire to your ensemble. A silk twill scarf is one of the most versatile accessories in one’s wardrobe. It’s a great way to add a pop of colour to a plain outfit or make a statement when paired with another pattern. Fashionistas, celebrities and royals alike have long been fans of this tried-and-true accessory, from Grace Kelly and Queen Elizabeth II to Halsey and Olivia Palermo. It plays a significant part in pop culture, too — just look to the Please Don’t Go challenge on TikTok and memorable looks in classic films like Meryl Streep’s Hermès foulard in The Devil Wears Prada and Faye Dunaway’s pointed number in Bonnie and Clyde. So how do the trendsetters style the classic silk scarf in 2021? Pretty much any way you can dream up, from twisting it into a bra top and wearing it as a belt to using it as a hair accessory. Here are some of our favourite examples of how to style a classic silk scarf from the streets of Paris, London and Milan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy