July 26 – TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Today at the Florida Public Media annual meeting it was announced that Tasha Weinstein, WFSU Public Media Education and Engagement Manager was named the 2021 recipient of the Janyth Righter Innovation Award. The award honors those whose work is moving public media in Florida forward in new and innovative ways by looking at things differently and thinking out of the box. Established in 2017, the award is in honor of the groundbreaking work former Florida Public Media Executive Director Janyth Righter did to increase station collaboration and secure the financial future of Florida public media stations across the state.