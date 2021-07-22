Paws Chicago summer kitten adoption challenge, 5K
Julia Poukatch, Media & Community Relations Manager at PAWS Chicago, talks about the upcoming Paws 21st annual 5K walk, and kitten adoption challenge.www.fox32chicago.com
Julia Poukatch, Media & Community Relations Manager at PAWS Chicago, talks about the upcoming Paws 21st annual 5K walk, and kitten adoption challenge.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1