Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Paws Chicago summer kitten adoption challenge, 5K

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Poukatch, Media & Community Relations Manager at PAWS Chicago, talks about the upcoming Paws 21st annual 5K walk, and kitten adoption challenge.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#Kitten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Artist creates mural in Logan Square to promote peace

CHICAGO - An artist is hoping to paint peace into Chicago. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania native Kyle Holbrook finished painting a mural in Logan Square. The mural is along North Milwaukee Avenue, and is part of Holbrook's national tour to fight gun violence. Holbrook has been impacted himself, losing most of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Broadway in Chicago to require all audience and staff to wear masks, and may require vaccinations

CHICAGO - Broadway in Chicago announced on Monday that it will require all audience members and staff to wear masks at shows during the upcoming season. Broadway in Chicago said that since theaters will be operating at full capacity, everyone will be masked. There is also the possibility that audience members 12 and up will have to prove they are vaccinated, depending on public health requirements. Broadway in New York City has announced that vaccinations will be required.
TechnologyPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Technology helps Lollapalooza attendees locate lost items

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza's over, but for people who lost a personal item at Grant Park, the process of finding it is just beginning. More than 1300 unclaimed items have been turned into the lost-and-found, and technology is helping concert-goers reunite with them. Jerrin Lawian, in town from Hawaii for the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy