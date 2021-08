Instagram Stories are one of the platform’s most used tools allowing millions of people to share their life, connect with other family and friends, showcase their talents, and more. Since the feature has a built-in camera, many users use it to capture their content directly before posting it on their accounts. However, you do need to take a few extra steps to save your Stories to your iPhone before they disappear after 24 hours. Here’s how to download your Instagram Stories on iPhone in a few simple steps.