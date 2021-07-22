Company issues recall for several brands of muffins due to listeria concerns

Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling certain products because of potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin above the allowable limit. Aflatoxins are mycotoxins and are dangerous because of their high level of toxicity for animals and people. Aflatoxin is produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets. People with allergies or sensitivities to mold can have reactions.