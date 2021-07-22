Lost in Random release date and gameplay revealed

Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings adaptation has gotten a lot of press as the biggest budget TV series, but let us not forget the other TV adaptation based on an epic fantasy book series the streamer also has in the works. I’m talking, of course, about Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan’s beloved Wheel of Time series, which is set to star Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike. Even though Amazon has already begun production on the second season of this fantasy epic, we’ve yet to get much insight into what the first season might look like or be. That changed (slightly) today, when Amazon debuted a first look poster and announced a premiere date for Wheel of Time as part of its SDCC@Home panel.