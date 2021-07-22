Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost in Random release date and gameplay revealed

By Connor Sheridan
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lost in Random release date has been confirmed, and you'll be dealing your way through its card-powered battles in under two months. Developer Zoink Games confirmed in the EA Play Live event that its upcoming EA Originals title will arrive on September 10, with a simultaneous release across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. On top of revealing the Lost in Random release date, Zoink and EA also showed off our first look at Lost in Random gameplay.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamespot#Gameplay#Ea Originals#Nintendo Switch#Ea Play#Battlefield 2042#Ea Motive#Star Wars Squadrons#Cm Life#The Super Nintendo#Gamespot#Cvg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Tinashe Reveals ‘333’ Album Tracklist, Cover, & Release Date

Tinashe is ready to lift the lid on her fifth studio album ‘333.’. Moments ago, the eclectic singer unwrapped the cover for the project (above) and confirmed that it’ll be arriving on August 6. Preceded by singles ‘Padadena’ and ‘Bouncin”, the LP features a number of notable names including Kaytranada...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Wheel of Time: Amazon Reveals TV Series First Look & Release Date

Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings adaptation has gotten a lot of press as the biggest budget TV series, but let us not forget the other TV adaptation based on an epic fantasy book series the streamer also has in the works. I’m talking, of course, about Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan’s beloved Wheel of Time series, which is set to star Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike. Even though Amazon has already begun production on the second season of this fantasy epic, we’ve yet to get much insight into what the first season might look like or be. That changed (slightly) today, when Amazon debuted a first look poster and announced a premiere date for Wheel of Time as part of its SDCC@Home panel.
Video GamesGematsu

Lost Judgment gameplay trailer

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new five-minute gameplay trailer for Lost Judgment. December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Lost in Random Announced, Coming out Summer 2021

EA Play Live 2021 is holding a lot of surprises. It appears that another fairy tale game is coming to the market, named Lost in Random. The name might be weird, but the game could turn very promising, based on the interview and the official reveal trailer. Lost in Random...
Video Gamesnewgamenetwork.com

Lost in Random out this September

New details about upcoming adventure game from EA Originals program. Developers Zoink and Electronic Arts have announced that Lost in Random will be released on September 10, 2021. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the Kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Metroid Dread: release date, pre-orders, special edition, amiibo, gameplay, and more

Metroid Dread reignites the Metroid series with the first game in 19 years. Excited fans almost didn’t care that Nintendo didn’t have news about Metroid Prime 4. This new installment of the Metroidvania series takes place years after Metroid Fusion, the last Metroid game from the early 2000s. Samus explores a strange new planet alone, hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I. enemies.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Gothic PS5, PS4 Adventure Lost in Random Rolls 10th September Release Date

Swedish studio Zoink’s gothic fairytale Lost in Random has rolled a 10th September release date, alongside a new gameplay trailer. You can check out the Tim Burton-inspired title above, which should help you to get a better grasp of its “explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics, and various abilities and spells”.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Lost in Random arrives on Nintendo Switch September 10th

Ever since its debut at EA Play Live 2020, Lost in Random has been near the top of my “games I need to play in 2021” list. A game that looks like a stop motion film from Laika with the art style popularized by Tim Burton? Needless to say, I and many others who are fond of this particular look are sold.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Lost In Random Showcased at EA Play

Anybody who knows me knows that one of my favorite video game franchises is American Mcgee’s Alice. Maybe it is because of Lost In Random from Zoinks! just keeps giving off so many Alice vibes but this game is looking pretty cool. The people at the Tribeca Game Spotlight seem to agree with me because they awarded it the Official Selection.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apex Legends Confirms Season 10 Release Date; new gameplay trailer

Apex Legends has shared the release date for Hatching, its tenth season. The popular battle royale will receive the new content framework next August 3 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch; compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. At the top of this piece you can see his first gameplay trailer.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lucifer season 6 reveals first trailer and release date

Just days after series star Tom Ellis shared a first look at the sixth and last season of Lucifer, Netflix not only released a first trailer, but revealed the release date of the final episodes of the series. On Twitter on Saturday, Netflix Geeked shared that “even bad things must...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Lord of the Rings TV show release date and first image revealed

The Lord of the Rings TV show release date has been revealed – and you may have just enough time to finally get through The Silmarillion before it airs. Amazon announced that the original series (which is still officially untitled) will debut on Prime Video on September 2, 2022, with new episodes rolling out weekly. The series is set millennia before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, following a set of characters whom Amazon teases will be "both new and familiar," with a story that revolves around the "re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle Expansion Release Date Revealed

Game developer Cold Symmetry has announced the official release date of Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle expansion. The Virtuous Cycle expansion will be released next month, which will add new content to the base game. Players will be able to possess a new playable Shell that will wield a new deadly transforming weapon. This new Shell can be played on both expansion and the base game, which will definitely give a different playthrough experience for experienced players.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla 'Siege of Paris' Expansion Release Date Revealed

Ubisoft has revealed the official release date for the second Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion, Siege of Paris. Back your bags, raiders. A new threat has revealed itself to the Raven Clan and Eivor jarl isn't about to sit back and do nothing. Thanks to the new Title Update—1.3.0—fans of the series finally have a date for their voyage toward Francia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy