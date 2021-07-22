Dead Space remake revealed at EA Play event
A Dead Space remake has been officially revealed today at EA Play. After months of ongoing rumors, EA has confirmed that a Dead Space remake for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC is in the works at Star Wars: Squadrons studio Motive. The reveal trailer is a brief but ominous look at the rebuilt Ishimura ship, and if nothing else, it's proof of a staggering visual upgrade over the 2008 original. We get a short glimpse at the classic necromorph, Isaac's suit, and some tiny environmental details – most notably the iconic "cut off their limbs" warning and even the vending machines from the opening room – which suggest an authentic experience.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0