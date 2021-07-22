Dead Space remake revealed at EA Play event

After months of rumors, a Dead Space remake is in fact happening. That’s wonderful and terrifying news if you’ve played the original Dead Space. Dead Space is a survival horror game that takes place on the doomed spacecraft “Ishimura” and involves you fighting for survival against creatures known as “Necromorphs”. You’ll use an assortment of weapons and psychic powers (yes, psychic powers), but the key feature is using your weapons to take off your enemy’s limbs. It’s as gruesome as it sounds, but it’s necessary. It also makes situations even more frantic because it’s not as simple as just shooting at your enemy. There’s an element of strategy. Kind of like aiming for a zombie’s head in a Resident Evil game. You really have to make those shots count.