Thank you for joining us at our West Seattle Bridge virtual public meeting!

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the West Seattle Bridge Program virtual public meeting yesterday!

We appreciate those who joined us online to hear updates about the ongoing repair effort on the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge (high bridge), expanded access on the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge), and our work to improve access to and around West Seattle through the Reconnect West Seattle, Home Zone, and neighborhood travel options programs.

More than 250 community members joined the meeting to learn about the project and asked questions about:

The high bridge repair timeline and design methods

Traffic mitigation projects on detour routes

Replacement planning

Low bridge access policy updates

Public transportation options

In the coming weeks, we’ll post full recordings of the virtual public meeting with subtitles in English, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Khmer, Somali, and Oromo on the West Seattle Bridge Program. We’ll also post translated meeting summary, Q&A from the event, and the translated PowerPoint presentation. In the meantime, you can view the meeting (in English) on YouTube. Please note: The Q&A portion is audio only.

Couldn’t attend the meeting? Here are other ways to learn more and connect with us:

Watch the meeting on YouTube (Currently posted in English only while we get the subtitles translated in the coming weeks)

Call us at (206) 400-7511 and leave a message. Someone will call you back in your preferred language.

Email us at westseattlebridge@seattle.gov to request a briefing for your community or neighborhood group.

Thanks for your ongoing patience and engagement in the West Seattle Bridge Program.