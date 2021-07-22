Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Thank you for joining us at our West Seattle Bridge virtual public meeting!

By Sara Davis
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVmTZ_0b4tSPUz00

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the West Seattle Bridge Program virtual public meeting yesterday!

We appreciate those who joined us online to hear updates about the ongoing repair effort on the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge (high bridge), expanded access on the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge), and our work to improve access to and around West Seattle through the Reconnect West Seattle, Home Zone, and neighborhood travel options programs.

More than 250 community members joined the meeting to learn about the project and asked questions about:

  • The high bridge repair timeline and design methods
  • Traffic mitigation projects on detour routes
  • Replacement planning
  • Low bridge access policy updates
  • Public transportation options

In the coming weeks, we’ll post full recordings of the virtual public meeting with subtitles in English, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Khmer, Somali, and Oromo on the West Seattle Bridge Program. We’ll also post translated meeting summary, Q&A from the event, and the translated PowerPoint presentation. In the meantime, you can view the meeting (in English) on YouTube. Please note: The Q&A portion is audio only.

Couldn’t attend the meeting? Here are other ways to learn more and connect with us:  

  • Watch the meeting on YouTube (Currently posted in English only while we get the subtitles translated in the coming weeks)
  • Call us at (206) 400-7511 and leave a message. Someone will call you back in your preferred language.  
  • Email us at westseattlebridge@seattle.gov  to request a briefing for your community or neighborhood group. 

Thanks for your ongoing patience and engagement in the West Seattle Bridge Program.

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

329
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle Bridge#Public Transportation#Korean#Vietnamese#Chinese#Khmer#Somali#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Engineering Services for Design of the Sediment Cleanup of the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway; SPU RFQ Contract# 21-116-S

Engineering Services for Design of the Sediment Cleanup of the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway. The City of Seattle Public Utilities, on behalf of Lower Duwamish Waterway Group (LDWG), is requesting Qualifications from qualified firms interested in providing scientific, engineering, and necessary supporting services to conduct the remedial design for the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway Superfund sediment cleanup. The City requires a plan for including minority- and women-owned firms, which becomes a material part of the contract. This is a 6 year Phased contract that will utilize authorized Work Assignments (WAs) to execute the project work. The first WA will include Predesign Services. Design and Design Support during Construction may be authorized in subsequent issued WA(s). The total estimated amount of the contract is $16 million.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

September Workshop for Boiler and Conveyance Customers

We are inviting anyone who is interested in using or is currently using the Seattle Services Portal to manage their boiler or conveyance records to come to our workshop this summer. This is a chance to see how you can use this tool to manage your records online. We would love the opportunity to answer your questions and hear any of your concerns.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Coming Soon: New Plan Review Process

SDCI is pleased to announce that we are planning some exciting changes to how we review plan sets. This fall, we will stop sending out standard letter-based corrections for plan reviews and begin providing marked-up documents using the Bluebeam software application. This application allows reviewers to place comments directly where they apply on the plan set, instead of describing the location of the issue in a letter. We’re confident that this change will enhance the clarity of our comments.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

New Electrical Compliance Program Coming Soon

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections has a new electrical compliance inspector. The compliance inspector will work in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Industries to seek out and cite non-licensed workers and contractors. This enforcement is new to the City of Seattle and will be an ongoing project.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION PLAN; SDOT 21-021

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 2:00 p.m. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified firms for SDOT 21-021 Seattle Transportation Plan. Estimated funding available to support the Plan’s scope of work is $2.2 million, subject to budget approval. Should additional funding become...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Our call for consultants marks the beginning of a multi-year effort to engage the public in building a transportation vision for an equitable and resilient Seattle

Today, we posted a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), which marks the start of our search for a technical and community engagement consultant team to help develop a holistic transportation plan for Seattle. By early 2024, SDOT will have a 20-year plan that tells the story of Seattle’s shared transportation and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Welcome Back Weeks Attended By At Least 15,000 People, Spur Economic Activity and Support for Workers Downtown

Welcome Back Weeks Catalyzed Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Spending at Downtown Small Businesses. SEATTLE (July 30, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced the outcomes of Welcome Back Weeks – a two-week effort from the City and downtown partners to bring workers, small businesses, and visitors back to downtown Seattle. As part of Welcome Back Weeks, the City invested more than $300,000 dollars directly into small businesses, artists, and cultural organizations who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Those investments support nearly 500 small businesses, and 80 percent of those are owned by women or people of color. The City is also employing 200 artists and cultural workers, many of whom haven’t been able to perform in person for 16 months, and 90 percent of the City-hired creative workers are women or people of color.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

With 82 Percent of Seattle Residents Beginning Vaccination Process, City of Seattle to Transition Testing and Vaccination Efforts to Partners

UW Medicine Will Now Provide Free COVID-19 Testing at Aurora and SODO Hubs with Continued Access to Curative Kiosks. As COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Provider, the City Has Administered 260,000 Vaccinations and Nearly 800,000 Tests. SEATTLE (July 28, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today urged residents to continue to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Making Every Drop Count: Water Management at Seattle Parks and Recreation

Plants need water, and those that are subject to heavy use like turf grasses require even more to remain healthy. Every year, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) uses nearly 176 million gallons of water for irrigation in our 6,414-acre park system! We work daily to manage our water sustainably, using what we need to maintain healthy parks that can be enjoyed by the public while also conserving water where we can.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

International Fountain at Seattle Center

Through Friday, July 30, the fountain will be operating intermittently as testing and programming work is completed. As part of the process of improving the International Fountain, we are completing the commissioning phase to ensure the fountain is operating as designed. The fountain will be in operation intermittently during this time. Thank you for your patience.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Playground design finalized for Pier 58

Thank you to all the kids and community members that helped us create the design of a new playground for Pier 58 on Seattle’s waterfront (website also available in Chinese, Spanish and Somali). This future playground is about the size of a basketball court and includes play elements for all...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Proposes Comprehensive Budget Plan to Address SPD Hiring, Reduce Gun Violence, and Invest in Alternatives

Seattle (July 29, 2021) – Following Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan’s and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz recent announcements on gun violence and alternatives to policing, Mayor Durkan is transmitting an ordinance to City Council that allows SPD and other city departments to move forward a series of broadly supported initiatives to comprehensively address the public safety challenges facing our community. Without requesting any additional spending, this bill asks Council to lift its $7.5 million of current restrictions on SPD’s 2021 budget. The legislation also reinstates the 2019 Council approved hiring incentive of $15,000 for laterals and $7,500 for new recruits in order to recruit experienced officers to help meet 2021 hiring goals, understanding that more than 250 officers have left the department in 2020 and 2021.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Facility rentals to open at 5 community center locations for meetings, parties, group gatherings and more!

Seattle Parks and Recreation will begin offering limited facility rentals at the following five community center locations for meetings, parties, group gatherings, events, sports, and play from August 2 to September 12 during evening and weekend hours. Garfield Community CenterPhone #: (206) 684-4788. Yesler Community CenterPhone #: (206) 386-1245. Miller...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan Announces Proposal to Create a New Specialized Triage Response to Provide Alternative to Sworn Police Response

New specialized triage response will reduce need for armed police response to non-emergent calls like wellness. SPD will also expand successful Community Service Officer program. Seattle (July 23, 2021) – Building off of the City’s work to reimagine policing and community safety, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced a proposal to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

$10.4M in Community Safety Awards Announced

Throughout 2020, the calls from community to invest in alternatives to policing were consistent, loud and clear. Seattle City Council answered that call by appropriating $16 million to invest in community-led organizations that are creating community safety on the ground every day in Seattle. Last year, the Human Services Department moved quickly to award $4 million to the Seattle Community Safety Initiative, which is building community safety hubs and wraparound services in three Seattle neighborhoods – including West Seattle – under the leadership of Community Passageways. This week, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced $10.4 million awarded to community-led organizations that are building safety in our neighborhoods from the ground up. This new investment will bring together a cohort of organizations dedicated to reimagining how community safety can be achieved in Seattle, and gives them the resources they need to lead the way in creating safety in our City. Services and strategies include:
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

City announces $10.4 million to Community Organizations Focused on BIPOC Safety

Programs cover a range of services and upstream investments from violence prevention to restorative justice. Seattle (July 21, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) announced awardees of the 2021 Community Safety Capacity Building RFP. The City is providing $10.4 million in one-time funding for 18 months for 33 organizations working toward community-led solutions to end violence and increase safety in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. These investments will support organizations providing an array of programs, services, and upstream investments meant to improve outcomes and contribute to overall community safety and wellbeing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy