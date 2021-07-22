Screen Grabs: Tracking a social media monster in ‘Sweat’

It was some time after the turn of the millennium that I realized a basic narrative convention had changed in popular entertainment. Presumably under the influence of reality TV, among other things, it was no longer enough for fictional protagonists to experience the climactic triumph of a wedding proposal, daring rescue, or whatever, in relative privacy. Now they had to be cheered and applauded by an onscreen audience—in addition to the one watching the movie, or TV program. It was a subtle but telling shift: Real life (even the pretend kind) was no longer enough. Everyone had to be a star, with a “public” watching and approving.