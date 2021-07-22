Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Screen Grabs: Tracking a social media monster in ‘Sweat’

By Dennis Harvey
48hills.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was some time after the turn of the millennium that I realized a basic narrative convention had changed in popular entertainment. Presumably under the influence of reality TV, among other things, it was no longer enough for fictional protagonists to experience the climactic triumph of a wedding proposal, daring rescue, or whatever, in relative privacy. Now they had to be cheered and applauded by an onscreen audience—in addition to the one watching the movie, or TV program. It was a subtle but telling shift: Real life (even the pretend kind) was no longer enough. Everyone had to be a star, with a “public” watching and approving.

48hills.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Warhol
Person
Guy Maddin
Person
Geraldine Chaplin
Person
Udo Kier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Polish Sweat#Mubi#German#Borowczyk Herzog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Internet
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
MoviesNorwalk Hour

Mark Gordon Pictures Grabs 'The Code Breaker' Screen Rights

Mark Gordon Pictures acquired screen rights to “The Code Breaker,” based on Walter Isaacson’s “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race.” The book was published March 9 by Simon & Schuster, and spent several weeks on the top of New York Times best sellers list.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Penn Badgley not a social media fan

Penn Badgley doesn’t find social media “fulfilling”. The former ‘Gossip Girl’ actor felt a responsibility to use his public profile to do good in the world but despite his “pure intention”, he became “overwhelmed” by the ideas of online popularity and thinks using his fame on the platforms was ultimately connected with being “wrapped up in ego and our materialist culture.”
Movies48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Another vital public film program axed—for what?

Last week brought news that in response to a purported attendance decrease, SFMOMA was terminating its entire film program, as well as several other important forums and staff positions. The immediate reaction was “What?!?,” mingled with disgust in some quarters that this seemed to reflect a public institution further caving to the desires of its board/donor elite, while sacrificing things of value and outreach to the actual public it purportedly serves. (Also: We’ve barely begun to “re-open.” Isn’t it a little premature to make permanent major cuts on the basis of attendance figures that haven’t had time to fully rebound yet?)
MoviesPopMatters

‘Sweat’ Director von Horn Isn’t into Critiquing Social Media

In director Magnus von Horn’s Sweat (2020), fitness influencer Sylwia (Magdalena Koleśnik), has hundreds of thousands of social media followers, offers of endorsement deals, and photo spreads in magazines. When a video she posts sharing her insecurities goes viral, her sponsors become concerned. This does not convey the happiness they want their products to be associated with. The pressure of the expectation from her sponsors and her fans, in particular one obsessive male fan, puts pressure on the smiling and energetic façade that hides her deepest insecurities.
InternetTech Times

ClickASnap: The New Image of Social Media

Digital photo-sharing apps and platforms are constantly evolving. What started as a way to share updates and images with family members and friends has now become an avenue to reach thousands of people with the click of a button. Photo-sharing platforms have given creators, visionaries, and artists a new way to bring attention to their work.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Val’ Review: A Documentary Portrait of Kilmer That’s Sensitive If Frustratingly Surface-Level

“It is difficult to talk and be understood,” actor and artist Val Kilmer sighs in the opening minutes of the documentary that Leo Scott and Ting Poo have made from and about his life, which is largely cobbled together from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer has shot over the last six decades. So difficult, in fact, that his son Jack actually does the talking for him. Kilmer has undergone two tracheotomies in the process of treating his throat cancer, and now speaks with a death rattle that makes him sound much worse than he feels.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Amber Heard Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Never Back Down, an older fighting movie that often goes under the radar is currently making a comeback on Netflix. According to FlixPatrol, Never Back Down is currently the 21st most popular movie on Netflix, sitting alongside other notable titles like Suicide Squad and Charlie’s Angels. It is worth mentioning the movie was recently added to Netflix and still has a chance to climb the rankings.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About Val Kilmer

He’s been Batman, Doc Holliday, and a real genius in 1985’s Real Genius, but Val Kilmer’s most evocative onscreen portrait might be the one he’s made of himself. In Val, premiering on Amazon Prime on August 6, Kilmer takes audiences through the more than 40 years of footage he has shot over the course of his personal and professional life. It's a rare chance to see the sprawl of a respected actor’s career before throat cancer complications forced him to devise workarounds. (The documentary is narrated by his son.)
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2021

Paramount+ has some interesting titles releasing in August. There’s the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the premiere of PAW Patrol: The Movie, new episodes of Rugrats, and more. What are you excited for?. Every Sunday: New episodes of 60 Minutes+. Every Thursday: New episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag...
MoviesDerrick

What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

“Val,” a deeply personal and intimate documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, arrives on Amazon Prime Friday after bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in July and playing theatrical engagements for the past two weeks. A cinematic memoir of sorts, “Val” is a film that Kilmer has wanted to make for a long time, and since losing his voice to throat cancer, it became even more urgent for the actor, who has not been able to work in the same capacity on screen.
Paramount, CAmxdwn.com

‘Babylon’: Paramount Pictures Adds Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf to Upcoming 1920s Hollywood Feature

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures has added three stars to Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood pic, Babylon. Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Troy Metcalf (The Middle) have joined a well-rounded cast, which already includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Tobey Maguire, and Jean Smart.
Brooklyn, NYshondaland.com

Your August 2021 TV Preview

As we head into the final stretch of summer, what’re you in the mood to spend your lazy days watching and cozy nights cuddled up to? Perhaps the farewell season of a delightful comedy? Or a docuseries from the mind of Issa Rae? Or what about a mystery comedy starring the unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? Lucky for you, August has all of those available to you and more — here are eight new and returning shows hitting your screens this month.
CelebritiesIGN

VAL - Official Jack Kilmer Clip

In this clip from the upcoming Val Kilmer documentary VAL, we can hear Jack Kilmer narrating over footage and photos of his father. Val Kilmer has thousands of hours of home movies and has been documenting his life through film and video for over 40 years. He's well known for his iconic roles in movies such as Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. Amazon Studios released VAL in theaters on July 23, 2021 and will release the documentary on Prime Video on August 6, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Cobra Kai star in talks to lead DC movie Blue Beetle

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is reportedly set to lead the DC movie Blue Beetle, according to The Wrap. Maridueña will play Jaime Reyes (AKA Blue Beetle), who first appeared in DC Comics in 2006 – although different interactions of the character can be traced all the way back to 1939. Jaime is a teenager who discovers the sacred Blue Beetle scarab in a parking lot. It fuses with him while he sleeps and morphs into a battle suit allowing him to fight crime and travel in space. Blue Beetle also becomes part of the Teen Titans and the Justice League and he will be the first Latinx superhero to appear in a DC movie.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Val documentary dives deep into life and career of Val Kilmer

There are some movie stars whose time at the top is seemingly never-ending, but for the majority of actors, being an A-list celebrity lasts for a relatively short period of time. Val Kilmer was as big a star as there was in the 1980s and ’90s, headlining movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. But, even though he’s continued to work steadily, his last film of note was 2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a very fallow period for a man who’s still only 61 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy