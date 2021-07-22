Cancel
Dead Space remake release date, trailer, platforms and everything you need to know

Cover picture for the articleIn space, no-one can hear you scream, but the Dead Space remake announcement will have certainly caused a few fans to let out a few shrill, Necromorph-like screeches of joy. Developed exclusively for the next-generation of consoles, Dead Space returns as a full remake, completely built from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine. Players can expect heightened levels of immersion, heart stopping horror and a number of improvements to the 2008 original.

