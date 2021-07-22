A Familiar Face Offers Financial Literacy Training to Fellow Women of Color

As a young woman growing up in Brooklyn, Felicia Gomes-Gregory, FCLC ’88, GSAS ’98, knew she wanted two things: to attend Fordham University and to work as a computer scientist. She achieved both. But now, more than 30 years later, Gomes-Gregory is focused on something new, which she calls her passion project: Heels and Higher Achievement, a nonprofit that empowers women and people of color by helping them learn about finance.