Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio doctor convicted of overprescribing painkillers, fraud

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A doctor who portrayed himself as an advocate for patients who need legitimate pain treatment has been convicted of overprescribing painkillers.

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Dr. William Bauer of Port Clinton on charges of distributing controlled substances to 14 patients and healthcare fraud.

Federal prosecutors said Bauer prescribed dangerous drug combinations and high doses of addictive narcotics that weren’t medically necessary between 2015 and 2019 at his office in Bellevue.

Bauer’s attorney said he’ll appeal the verdict. Bauer testified that the medication allowed patients to resume some normal activities and that he closely monitored his patients to watch for any signs of drug abuse.

Prior to his arrest, Bauer was a vocal critic of the crackdown on opioid pills for chronic pain patients, saying they were being hurt by moves to stop them from receiving large amounts of opioid pain pills.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Chronic Pain#Pain Pills#Federal Prosecutors#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

WA sees 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 in recent days

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has seen an average of 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past four days, and health officials said Tuesday they are concerned about not only a rise in cases but hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant. The Department of...
Posted by
The Associated Press

San Francisco to provide extra COVID-19 vaccination shots

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will provide an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson variety but public health officials aren’t calling it a booster, authorities said Tuesday. In a possibly unique decision in California, the Department of Public Health said...
Posted by
The Associated Press

COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge, hospital beds filling fast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon, some counties — most where less than half of the area’s adult population is vaccinated — are experiencing their highest hospitalization numbers during the pandemic. Statewide coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to 379 people on Tuesday, 39 more than the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Delta variant upends politicians’ COVID calculus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration drew up a strategy to contain one coronavirus strain, then another showed up that’s much more contagious. This week — a month late — Biden met his goal of 70% of U.S. adults having received at least one COVID-19 shot. Originally conceived as an affirmation of American resiliency to coincide with Independence Day, the belated milestone offered little to celebrate. Driven by the delta variant, new cases are averaging more than 70,000 a day, above the peak last summer when no vaccines were available. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is drawing criticism from experts in the medical and scientific community for its off-and-on masking recommendations.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Brown wins primary for 1 of 2 open House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has held off progressive Nina Turner to win the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio. The contest Tuesday had emerged as a proxy for the future of the Democratic Party. Brown had the support of Hillary Clinton, the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus and several leading unions.

Comments / 1

Community Policy