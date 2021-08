Electronic Arts will show some elements of its development grid starting today, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CEST. At that time the preview of the main show will start, a presentation that we know will take about 40 minutes to viewers. Two games have already confirmed their presence: Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22. Specifically, the title of DICE will reveal what Ripple Effect Studios has worked on, that experience that they consider “a love letter for the fans”.