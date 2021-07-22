Cancel
College Sports

Rhoades, VCU agree to contract extension

The Associated Press
 12 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him on the Rams’ sideline through the 2026-27 season.

Athletic director and vice president Ed McLaughlin made the announcement Thursday.

Rhoades has compiled an 80-43 record in four years at VCU and led the Rams to the Atlantic 10 title in 2019 and NCAA Tournament berths in 2019 and 2021.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

